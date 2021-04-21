Agri fair price shops continued providing 25pc discount

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has provided a subsidy of Rs 800 million for agriculture fair price programme and fruits and vegetables are being supplied to people on 25% discounted rates through fair price shops.

A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said 313 agri fair price shops had been set up across the province where fruits and vegetables were being provided to people on subsidized rates during Ramzan.

During the first week of Ramzan, people purchased more than 7,661 tons various commodities from fair price shops, including apples, bananas, dates, guavas, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, pumpkins, gram pulses, besan (gram powder), lemons and ginger.

He said that help desks had also been set up near fair price shops so as to sensitize shoppers about use of precautionary measures against corona pandemic.