UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agri Fair Price Shops Continued Providing 25pc Discount

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:34 PM

Agri fair price shops continued providing 25pc discount

The Punjab government has provided a subsidy of Rs 800 million for agriculture fair price programme and fruits and vegetables are being supplied to people on 25% discounted rates through fair price shops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has provided a subsidy of Rs 800 million for agriculture fair price programme and fruits and vegetables are being supplied to people on 25% discounted rates through fair price shops.

A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said 313 agri fair price shops had been set up across the province where fruits and vegetables were being provided to people on subsidized rates during Ramzan.

During the first week of Ramzan, people purchased more than 7,661 tons various commodities from fair price shops, including apples, bananas, dates, guavas, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, pumpkins, gram pulses, besan (gram powder), lemons and ginger.

He said that help desks had also been set up near fair price shops so as to sensitize shoppers about use of precautionary measures against corona pandemic.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Agri Price From Million Tomatoes

Recent Stories

A Favourite with the Experts – the all new realm ..

9 minutes ago

Prime Minister inaugurates OPD Block at KTH

2 minutes ago

TikTok faces UK lawsuit over alleged kids' data br ..

2 minutes ago

PCB reopens club registration portal

25 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 885 others i ..

2 minutes ago

Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari denounces ex-PM's mis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.