Agri Fair Price Shops Set Up At Ramazan Bazaars
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The district administration has established agriculture fair price shops at two Ramazan bazaars, established in Faisalabad to facilitate people during the holy month of Ramazan.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said here on Sunday that two model bazaars were declared as Ramazan bazaars in Faisalabad including Model Bazaar Jhang Road and Model Bazaar Millat Chowk Behari Colony.
He said that agriculture fair price shops were also established in these bazaars where people could purchase fruits, vegetables, pulses and other commodities at subsidised rates.
He said that daily-use items would be available at Ramazan Bazaar at 25 per cent less price than its actual rate. These bazaars would become functional from Monday, March 11, 2024, and all necessary arrangements for the purpose had been completed, he added.
The DC also directed the officers of district administration as well as food, revenue and agriculture departments to ensure quality and standard of daily-use items at Ramazan bazaars. He also directed the price control magistrates to ensure sale of all commodities at controlled rates during the holy month of Ramazan.
