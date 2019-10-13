UrduPoint.com
Agri Graduates Being Deputed To Enhance Production: Secy Agriculture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:40 PM

Agri graduates being deputed to enhance production: Secy Agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Punjab government to launch unique and exemplary programme for enhancing agriculture production in which young agri graduates were being deputed as farm managers at 10 selected districts.

Secretary agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed said while presiding over a meeting here on Sunday. He said that youngsters who had completed their bachelor degree from Agriculture University Faisalabad, Agriculture University Rawalpindi and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Multan in 2018-19 could get benefit from the programme.

He said that selected agri graduates would be deputed at the farms of registered growers for one year under this program and Rs 30,000 would be offered per month to them.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to enhance agriculture export and to introduce Pakistani agriculture products into the international markets.

He said that per acre production of important crops was gradually increasing due to growers friendly policies of the government adding that organic farming was being promoted across the province in view of the demands in international markets.

