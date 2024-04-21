Agri industry extends maximum cooperation with farmers to enhance cotton production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The owners of agriculture industry on Sunday have expressed resolved to extend maximum cooperation towards the farming community in order to enhance cotton production.

During a meeting with Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu, the delegation from private agriculture industry extended offer of maximum cooperation in government's efforts to enhance cotton production.

Punjab Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahu appreciated the gesture shown by the industrialists and stated that coordination and cooperation between stakeholders was of vital importance. They also discussed different aspects of cotton enhancement plan.

It was decided that adoptive tehsil groups would be introduced for proper patronage of the farmers at tehsil level. The industry owners will impart all possible technical assistance towards the farming community.

It was also decided that comprehensive campaign at mainstream, local and social media would be run to create maximum awareness and offer guidance to the farmers.

On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, DG Pest Warning and Quality Control Dr Aamir Rasool, Asif Majeed, Shafique Patafi, Javed Saleem Qureshi, Saad Akbar Khan, Muhammad Azam Cheema, Naveed Asmat Kahloon and Dr Rasheed were also present.