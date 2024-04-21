Open Menu

Agri Industry Extends Maximum Cooperation With Farmers To Enhance Cotton Production

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Agri industry extends maximum cooperation with farmers to enhance cotton production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The owners of agriculture industry on Sunday have expressed resolved to extend maximum cooperation towards the farming community in order to enhance cotton production.

During a meeting with Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu, the delegation from private agriculture industry extended offer of maximum cooperation in government's efforts to enhance cotton production.

Punjab Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahu appreciated the gesture shown by the industrialists and stated that coordination and cooperation between stakeholders was of vital importance. They also discussed different aspects of cotton enhancement plan.

It was decided that adoptive tehsil groups would be introduced for proper patronage of the farmers at tehsil level. The industry owners will impart all possible technical assistance towards the farming community.

It was also decided that comprehensive campaign at mainstream, local and social media would be run to create maximum awareness and offer guidance to the farmers.

On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, DG Pest Warning and Quality Control Dr Aamir Rasool, Asif Majeed, Shafique Patafi, Javed Saleem Qureshi, Saad Akbar Khan, Muhammad Azam Cheema, Naveed Asmat Kahloon and Dr Rasheed were also present.

Related Topics

Punjab Social Media Agriculture Saqib Ali Sunday Cotton All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

13 minutes ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

15 minutes ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

19 hours ago
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

20 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

20 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

20 hours ago
 ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

20 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

20 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan