Agri Industry Extends Maximum Cooperation With Farmers To Enhance Cotton Production
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The owners of agriculture industry on Sunday have expressed resolved to extend maximum cooperation towards the farming community in order to enhance cotton production.
During a meeting with Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu, the delegation from private agriculture industry extended offer of maximum cooperation in government's efforts to enhance cotton production.
Punjab Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahu appreciated the gesture shown by the industrialists and stated that coordination and cooperation between stakeholders was of vital importance. They also discussed different aspects of cotton enhancement plan.
It was decided that adoptive tehsil groups would be introduced for proper patronage of the farmers at tehsil level. The industry owners will impart all possible technical assistance towards the farming community.
It was also decided that comprehensive campaign at mainstream, local and social media would be run to create maximum awareness and offer guidance to the farmers.
On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, DG Pest Warning and Quality Control Dr Aamir Rasool, Asif Majeed, Shafique Patafi, Javed Saleem Qureshi, Saad Akbar Khan, Muhammad Azam Cheema, Naveed Asmat Kahloon and Dr Rasheed were also present.
Recent Stories
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC, DPO Kohat visit polling stations1 minute ago
-
Azma condemns PML-N worker's killing in Narowal1 minute ago
-
Mayor Larkana reviews sanitation arrangements2 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Govt College Kohat to review election activities2 minutes ago
-
Advisor urges expedited projects, 100% goal achievement for tourism development2 minutes ago
-
SAARC Chamber urges Afghan Taliban to fulfill their Doha pledges12 minutes ago
-
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats continues15 minutes ago
-
35 litres of liquor seized during crackdown22 minutes ago
-
KPK Police ensures safety measures for minority communities22 minutes ago
-
Geography Lab inaugurated at Asghar Mall College42 minutes ago
-
ECP seeks report of blank Form 45 signatures allegations42 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over death of two Rangers jawan42 minutes ago