Agri inputs to be provided to farmers on reduced price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Applications have been sought from farmers to provide them agricultural inputs at concessionary price to boost per acre production of wheat.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said on Thursday that agricultural inputs, including Zero Tillage Seed Drill, Drying Sowing Drill, Wet Sowing Drill, Wet Bed Planter and Slasher, were being provided on concessionary price.

He said: "Farmers possessing 5 to 12 acres of land besides having a tractor of 50 horse power will be eligible to submit application in this regard." The last date of scrutiny of applications was December 15 and balloting would be done on December 20, he added.

He said interested farmers could contact on 042-99200734, 9922779 for seeking guidance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the agricultural inputs are being provided to farmers under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme.