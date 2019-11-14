UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agri Inputs To Be Provided To Farmers On Reduced Price

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:00 PM

Agri inputs to be provided to farmers on reduced price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Applications have been sought from farmers to provide them agricultural inputs at concessionary price to boost per acre production of wheat.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said on Thursday that agricultural inputs, including Zero Tillage Seed Drill, Drying Sowing Drill, Wet Sowing Drill, Wet Bed Planter and Slasher, were being provided on concessionary price.

He said: "Farmers possessing 5 to 12 acres of land besides having a tractor of 50 horse power will be eligible to submit application in this regard." The last date of scrutiny of applications was December 15 and balloting would be done on December 20, he added.

He said interested farmers could contact on 042-99200734, 9922779 for seeking guidance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the agricultural inputs are being provided to farmers under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Punjab Agriculture Price December From Wheat

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Queen of Sweden

6 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ali Usman takes fiv ..

16 minutes ago

31St Convocation Of Pakistan Navy Engineering Coll ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Financial Services Authority extends MoU wit ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai World Central passenger traffic reaches 1.3m ..

36 minutes ago

Egyptian President visits ADNOC’s stand at ADIPE ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.