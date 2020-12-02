Agri marketing strategy being devised to provide kitchen items at low price

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Secretary agriculture (marketing) Punjab Syed Waqar Hussain on Wednesday said that department was working on finalizing a comprehensive strategy on the orders of chief minister to ensure provision of kitchen items including pulses, vegetables and fruit to the people at low price.

He said in a statement that agriculture marketing department was discussing short, medium and long term strategies to ensure demand-supply balance to bring down prices of essential items.

He said that Sahulat Bazaars were already functioning and providing essential items to people at lower prices. He said, statistics showed the prices of potato, tomato and onion recorded significant reduction compared to last month. He added that potato prices reduced from Rs 95/kg in Nov 2020 to Rs 53/kg in Dec 2020, tomato from Rs 137 to Rs 99, and onion from Rs 66 to Rs 45.