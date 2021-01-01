Agri markets to be made modern through digitization

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani has said that agricultural markets will be made modern through digitization for provision of better facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani has said that agricultural markets will be made modern through digitization for provision of better facilities.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Agriculture House on Friday.

Asad Rehman Gillani directed the concerned authorities to improve the monitoring system of agricultural markets through Geofencing.

He also emphasized on quickly updating farmers about the information prices of agricultural commodities in the agri markets.

Secretary also reviewed the proposed steps to make Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority act operational.

Agriculture (Marketing) Special Secretary Waqar Hussain told the meeting that there were 262 agricultural markets across the province.

He said that 47 agricultural markets were of A class, 29 of B class while remaining were of in C category.

Earlier, the secretary visited Punjab Agriculture (Extension) Wing, Water Management, Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, AgricultureEngineering and Agriculture Information Wing. He directed the officials tofurther improve the working of different wings of agriculture department.