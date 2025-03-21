Agri minister chairs meeting on 'On-Farm Water Management'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barkwal on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss 'On-Farm Water Management'.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture, Chief Planning Officer and officials from concerned departments

Provincial Minister for Agriculture directed the timely completion of ongoing watercourse construction projects by June 30.

He emphasized the need to ensure the achievement of targets assigned to district officers and to ensure transparent and timely utilization of funds allocated for developmental projects.

He instructed officers to regularly conduct field visits to monitor the progress of projects. He stressed accelerating the pace of World Bank-supported initiatives and made it clear that negligence or inefficiency in departmental affairs would not be tolerated.

He said that water is our national asset and agricultural progress is impossible without its conservation and efficient management. He stressed transparency and accountability while utilizing resources for public welfare.