Agri Minister Extends Christmas Greetings And Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam

Published December 25, 2024

Agri minister extends Christmas greetings and pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Provincial Agriculture and Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani extended heartfelt congratulations to the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas.

In his message,he said the joys of Christmas were shared equally with the Christian community,highlighting that all minorities in Pakistan enjoy full protection and freedom.He added that Prophet Isa (A.S) gave us a timeless message of love, peace and tolerance,which continues to inspire humanity .

The agriculture minister lauded the incumbent government efforts in taking practical steps to ensure the freedom and autonomy of the Christian community in the country.

In a separate message on Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary,Kirmani reflected on the golden principles of faith, unity and discipline as the guiding light for the nation.

"We are blessed with the country of Pakistan under the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.By following his vision,we can transform our country into a welfare state," he added.

Quaid-e-Azam presented the concept of justice, equality and true democracy which should serve as a foundation for the nation’s progress and unity,he concluded.

