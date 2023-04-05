Agri Minister felicitates Fazal ur Rehman for assuming charge of PID head in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkwha Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria on Wednesday welcomed the appointment of senior journalist Muhammad Fazal ur Rehman as head of Regional Office of Press Information Department (PID) in D.I.Khan.

In a statement, the minister felicitated Fazal ur Rehman over assuming charge of his new office.

He said the PID regional office was closed in Dera Ismail Khan during the governmental tenure of Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The local journalists also lodged their protest against the closure of this important office from D.

I.Khan.

The PID office in Dera Ismail Khan was restored three months ago with the special efforts of State Minister for Poverty Alleviation Faisal Karim Khan Kundi which was an appreciable step, he mentioned.

He said that now the appointment of experienced journalist Fazal ur Rehman was also a good decision.

Qasuria hoped that the restoration of PID office in Dera would be proved helpful for highlighting the issues of KP's southern districts in more effective way.