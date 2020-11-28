UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agri Minister For Expediting Work On Uplift Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Agri minister for expediting work on uplift schemes

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahania Gardezi Saturday directed to speed-up pace of work on ongoing uplift projects by ensuring quality of work.

While presiding over the district coordination committee, he said the completed development projects should be inaugurated by elected representatives.

He also reviewed law & order situation, corona and dengue situation across the district.

Jahania directed to start process for deputing staff at completed educational institutions projects.

He said Punjab Chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paying special focus on development of the district.

The minister ordered to black list the contractors over use of substandard material. He said the second wave of coronavirus was dangerous and stressed for strict implementation on SOPs.

MPAs Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha, Faisal Akram Niazi and others were present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Agriculture Nishat Pace (Pakistan) Limited Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

“13th Aalmi Urdu Conference to commence in Arts ..

58 seconds ago

PCB Challengers register thrilling win over PCB Bl ..

3 minutes ago

Woman accuses Babar Azam of sexually abusing her f ..

18 minutes ago

Property Registration related Services to be launc ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism shares positive industry outlook wit ..

45 minutes ago

Rogozin Refutes Media Reports on Delayed Launch of ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.