Agri minister for expediting work on uplift schemes

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahania Gardezi Saturday directed to speed-up pace of work on ongoing uplift projects by ensuring quality of work.

While presiding over the district coordination committee, he said the completed development projects should be inaugurated by elected representatives.

He also reviewed law & order situation, corona and dengue situation across the district.

Jahania directed to start process for deputing staff at completed educational institutions projects.

He said Punjab Chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paying special focus on development of the district.

The minister ordered to black list the contractors over use of substandard material. He said the second wave of coronavirus was dangerous and stressed for strict implementation on SOPs.

MPAs Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha, Faisal Akram Niazi and others were present on this occasion.