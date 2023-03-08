Agri Minister for resolving issues of Agriculture University on priority

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria on Wednesday vowed that the issues of the Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan would be resolved on priority.

The caretaker minister stated this during his visit to the Agriculture University, Dera Ismail Khan. Vice-Chancellor Dr Masroor Elahi warmly welcomed the visiting minister and presented him a gift of 'Saraiki Ajrak' in connection with the Saraiki Culture Day.

The minister also visited the various departments of the University and got briefed about the varsity by the vice chancellor.

The VC informed the minister about the problems and other activities of the agricultural university.

The minister said that the agricultural university was a valuable asset of Dera Ismail Khan and steps were being taken for its betterment.

"The problems of the agricultural university are our problems, which will be resolved on a priority basis," the minister added.