Agri Minister presides meeting for Sindh Seed Corporation reforms

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Sindh Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar presided over a meeting regarding Sindh Seed Corporation on Monday and decided that new reforms would be introduced to make it a viable organization.

Provincial Secretary Agriculture Rafique Ahmed Burriro, Managing Director Sindh Seed Corporation, all Directors General of Agriculture department, Agriculture experts and officers concerned were attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Agriculture Minister said there was a need to bring new reforms in the Sindh Seed Corporation.

Muhammad Bux Mahar also directed the Secretary Agriculture to prepare and submit a plan within 15 days.

He also directed the officers to prepare a plan regarding reforms in the corporation and submit it to him so that it would be presented before cabinet.

Mahar said that Sindh Seed Corporation is in worse condition, the officers should improve their performance.

Sardar Maher said Sindh Seed Corporation needs to be self sufficient.

Agriculture Minister said that he was not satisfied with the performance of officers of Seed Corporation, good officers should be appointed immediately.

Agriculture Secretary Rafiq Ahmed Burriro, MD Sindh Seed Corporation and other officers briefed the meeting regarding proposed reforms in the Corporation.

He also directed to send good officers and employees from all the wings of the Ministry of Agriculture to Seed Corporation.

While briefing the meeting, Sindh Seed Corporation officials informed that the SSC has increased production by 61% in 10 years.

He said that wheat, cotton and cotton processing plants were set up in Skarand and Tando Jam.

Agriculture Minister said that appointment of agricultural experts in Sindh Seed Corporation must be ensured.

Muhammad Bux Mahar said that the agricultural sector should be made more flexible to deal with disasters and climate change.

He directed that strict quality control measures should be implemented to ensure the quality of seeds in Sindh.

