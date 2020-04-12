Agri minister seeks help to eradicate locusts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Ismail Raho, Sunday sought help from the Federal government to eradicate swarms of locusts to save crops in the province.

Sindh government had requested the federal government for the aerial spray over the crops to save them from damages, he said in a communique here.

The minister said that the swarms of locusts had entered the district Ghotki.

He said that the provincial government had started spraying in the district but that was not enough and needed federal help to eradicate them through the aerial spray.

The entire area of desert in the province was about under the attack of the locusts.

Ismail said that locust eggs and its babies existed in large acres of land.