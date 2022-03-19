Agri minister terms Statistics vital component of research

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that Statistics was a vital component of research as it reflects the credibility and relevance of data presented by researchers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that Statistics was a vital component of research as it reflects the credibility and relevance of data presented by researchers.

He was addressing a concluding session of the International Conference on Statistical Sciences organized by the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) as chief guest.

He along with UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan also visited the agricultural exhibition held at UAF Expo Center.

The minister said Statistics is the subject of immense importance as we cannot complete the research work without statistical analysis.He said that growth in any field in the modern era cannot be attained without statistical data.He said that it is need of the hour to strengthen industry-academia ties and promote modern agricultural technology for which agricultural scientists will have to make every effort to solve the problems of farmers. He said that the government was taking all possible measures to ensure food security and increase per acre production that will help alleviate poverty and open up the new avenues for economic growth.

He lauded the services of agricultural scientists for the development of agriculture and hoped that they would enhance their role in tackling the challenges facing agriculture in the years to come. He said UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has made the university more vibrant.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that UAF was working on development of the agricultural policies recommendations to address the different challenges of the sector. He said that the statistics is the one of crucial parts of planning and without it, the plan can't be executed. He said that data helps to do forecasting efficiently and effectively. He praised the initiatives of the government being taken to address the agricultural challenges. He said that adoption of modern trends to make agriculture a profitable business was the need of the hour which would not only ensure food security. Department of Statistics and Mathematics UAF Head Dr. Zafar Iqbal said that role of Statistics was very important in all sciences and without statistics, any planning could not be completed. Dr Imran and Dr Muhammad Kashif also spoke.