UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agri Officer Commits Suicide In Rajanpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:19 PM

Agri officer commits suicide in Rajanpur

A field officer of the Agriculture department on Wednesday committed suicide after he failed to pay heavy interest on money he had borrowed from the people

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A field officer of the Agriculture department on Wednesday committed suicide after he failed to pay heavy interest on money he had borrowed from the people.

According to the City Police, Muhammad Qasim had borrowed Rs 350,000 from Basharat and Naseer alias Billu on higher interest rate.

With the passage of time, the interest amount rose substantially due to which he was very upset.

On Wednesday, he ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills. The police handed over his body to the heirs after completing necessary formalities.

A case has been registered against Basharat and Naseer. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Suicide Money From

Recent Stories

Sindh beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight runs

10 minutes ago

Erdogan Slams Arab League for Lack of Supports to ..

2 minutes ago

'Russian Card' Likely to Be Played in US Election ..

2 minutes ago

HRCP condemns campus surveillance

14 minutes ago

PML-N demands elections, announces to run countryw ..

15 minutes ago

Cotton output to remain dismal due to lack of init ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.