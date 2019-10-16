Agri officer commits suicide in Rajanpur

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A field officer of the Agriculture department on Wednesday committed suicide after he failed to pay heavy interest on money he had borrowed from the people.

According to the City Police, Muhammad Qasim had borrowed Rs 350,000 from Basharat and Naseer alias Billu on higher interest rate.

With the passage of time, the interest amount rose substantially due to which he was very upset.

On Wednesday, he ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills. The police handed over his body to the heirs after completing necessary formalities.

A case has been registered against Basharat and Naseer. Further investigation was underway.