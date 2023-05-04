UrduPoint.com

Agri Scientist Dr Muhammad Akhtar Assumes Charge Of Chief Scientist/Director General AARI

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Agri Scientist Dr Muhammad Akhtar assumes charge of Chief Scientist/Director General AARI

Senior Agriculture Scientist Dr Muhammad Akhtar has assumed the charge of Chief Scientist/Director General Ayub Agriculture Research Institute, Faisalabad here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Senior Agriculture Scientist Dr Muhammad Akhtar has assumed the charge of Chief Scientist/Director General Ayub Agriculture Research Institute, Faisalabad here on Thursday.

Earlier, Malik Muhammad Nawaz Khan Mekan was serving on this post that has been posted as Chief Scientist Citrus Research Institute, Sargodha.

Dr Muhammad Akhtar got master degree in plant breeding and genetics from University of Agriculture, Faisalabad in 1989 and started his career as research officer in Ayub Agriculture Research Institute.

He completes PhD degree in 1995 from University of Arkansas (US).

He has performed his services as Director Research Institute Paddy, Kala Shah Kaku and Pulses department at Ayub Agriculture Research Institute, Faisalabad.

He is the writer of more than 70 thesis on agriculture research in national and international dailies. He has the honour of representing Pakistan at over 30 national and international level agriculture conferences and seminars.

Dr Muhammad Akhtar has also been awarded with several awards, cash prizes and certificates by the government of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Agriculture Sargodha Nawaz Khan Post From Government

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arabian Travel Market 2 ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arabian Travel Market 2023

33 minutes ago
 World FZO’s 9th Annual International Conference ..

World FZO’s 9th Annual International Conference &amp; Exhibition concludes in ..

33 minutes ago
 KMC marks Day' on name firefighters martyred in No ..

KMC marks Day' on name firefighters martyred in North Karachi factory fire trage ..

34 minutes ago
 PM condemns firing on teachers in Kurram, condoles ..

PM condemns firing on teachers in Kurram, condoles with bereaved families

34 minutes ago
 ANP condemns killing of teachers in Upper Kurram

ANP condemns killing of teachers in Upper Kurram

34 minutes ago
 Admin to frame new SOPs for restaurants, fast-food ..

Admin to frame new SOPs for restaurants, fast-food outlets

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.