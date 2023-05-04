Agri Scientist Dr Muhammad Akhtar assumes charge of Chief Scientist/Director General AARI

Senior Agriculture Scientist Dr Muhammad Akhtar has assumed the charge of Chief Scientist/Director General Ayub Agriculture Research Institute, Faisalabad here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Senior Agriculture Scientist Dr Muhammad Akhtar has assumed the charge of Chief Scientist/Director General Ayub Agriculture Research Institute, Faisalabad here on Thursday.

Earlier, Malik Muhammad Nawaz Khan Mekan was serving on this post that has been posted as Chief Scientist Citrus Research Institute, Sargodha.

Dr Muhammad Akhtar got master degree in plant breeding and genetics from University of Agriculture, Faisalabad in 1989 and started his career as research officer in Ayub Agriculture Research Institute.

He completes PhD degree in 1995 from University of Arkansas (US).

He has performed his services as Director Research Institute Paddy, Kala Shah Kaku and Pulses department at Ayub Agriculture Research Institute, Faisalabad.

He is the writer of more than 70 thesis on agriculture research in national and international dailies. He has the honour of representing Pakistan at over 30 national and international level agriculture conferences and seminars.

Dr Muhammad Akhtar has also been awarded with several awards, cash prizes and certificates by the government of Pakistan.