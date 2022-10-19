Agri scientists should make concerted efforts to increase productivity: Rana Tanvir

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanvir Hussain on Wednesday said that agricultural scientists should make concerted efforts to achieve food self-sufficiency by increasing per acre productivity

He was addressing the International Wheat Conference organized by the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here.

He said that it was the need of the hour to disseminate the modern technology for the farming community to meet the food needs of ever growing population. In the context of climate change, agricultural scientists would have to introduce heat tolerant varieties, he added.

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that 20-25 percent of wheat was wasted during wheat harvesting. The agricultural experts should devise a plan to reduce the wastage of wheat during harvesting.

He said, "After some years we have to face one of the worst floods for which we would have to prepare strategies to deal with." He appreciated the efforts of agricultural scientists and expressed hope that they would play their full role to face the agricultural challenges.

Vice Chancellor UAF Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that in order to deal with devastating impact of climate change, UAF was working on high-quality varieties of wheat in collaboration with Washington State University that would increase the production per acre.

He said, "Despite being an agricultural country, we had to import ten billion Dollars of essential commodities, which is a matter of great concern. We have to find local solutions keeping in mind the real problems of farmers." Washington State University Vice President International Program Asif Chaudhry said that his university was doing its best research to ensure food security.

Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman Vice Chancellor of Arid Agricultural University Rawalpindi emphasized on the promotion of precision agriculture at the national level, adding that it would not only increase the production but also help in rural development and improve the farmer's economic condition.

Washington State University scientist Kulvinder Singh Gill said that work was underway on new varieties of heat-tolerant wheat.

Former Vice Chancellor Arid Agriculture University and President academy of Sciences Professor Dr. Khalid Mehmood Khan, CEO PARB Dr. Abid Mehmood, Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, Dean Agriculture UAF Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, Dr. Jenny, Dr. Harbans Briana from the University of Sydney, Dr Kanwarpal, Dr Munawar Kazmi, Dr Rabia Faridi and others also spoke on the occasion.