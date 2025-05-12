Agri Scientists Urged For Addressing Agrarian Challenges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 09:14 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali has urged the academicians to intensify efforts for addressing agrarian challenges with quality research work and skilled manpower.
He was chairing the Academic Council meeting in which the participants gave nod to initiate BS Botany, Zoology, Physics, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Statistics and Mathematics (Evening) degree programs at Main Campus.
The meeting also Okayed BS Chemistry, BS Botany and BS Zoology (Morning) and BS Software Engineering Evening degree programs at UAF Constituent College Burewala Vehari.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said, "We must ensure scheme of studies that cater to the regional, national and international needs to produce the skilled manpower."
He said that manpower with ample modern scientific knowledge is the prerequisite. All degree programs and skilled courses should integrate with national needs to produce manpower to ensure graduates well-prepared for professional challenges, he added.
He said that all possible measures are being taken to improve the quality of education that will help combat the modern challenges.
Registrar UAF Umar Saeed Qadri presented the agenda.
