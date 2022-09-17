Agri scientists urged for tangible solution to reduce ill-impacts of flood devastation

Agricultural scientists should come up with tangible solutions for the post flood situation in agriculture sector so that ill-impacts of flood devastation could be reduced at maximum extent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Agricultural scientists should come up with tangible solutions for the post flood situation in agriculture sector so that ill-impacts of flood devastation could be reduced at maximum extent.

This was stated by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Saturday while talking to colloquium for new inducted faculty for the capacity sharing with colleagues and UAF management.

He said the UAF had enriched history because it was established in 1906, as the first agricultural institution in subcontinent on the recommendations of the famine commission for ensuring food security.

He said that devastating flood catastrophe this year had wreaked havoc not only with the lives of the people, but also with agriculture sector.

The strong research work was imperative to address various challenges being faced by the country at this crucial moment, he added.

He urged the faculty to inculcate the rich Islamic values among students. The compulsory tutorial group meeting course was revamped for character building of all graduating students, he added.

Vice Chancellor of Pir Mehr Ali Shah (PMAS) Arid Agriculture University Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman, Director ORIC Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir and deans Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr Asghar Bajwa, Dr Qamar Bilal, Dr Sarfaraz Hassan, Dr Ijaz Bhatti and Dr Jalal Arif also spoke on the occasion.