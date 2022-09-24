Agri scientists urged for tangible solution to revamp agriculture sector

The agricultural scientists should make concrete efforts and develop tangible solutions to revamp agriculture sector amid flood devastation in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The agricultural scientists should make concrete efforts and develop tangible solutions to revamp agriculture sector amid flood devastation in the country.

This was stated online by Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, while addressing a colloquium for newly inducted faculty for capacity sharing with colleagues and UAF management.

He said that strong research work was a way forward to address different challenges being faced by the country. He urged the banking sector to increase loan funding for agriculture sector so as to overcome financial constraints of the farmers.

The VC UAF said that farming community was eyeing on UAF for rehabilitation of agriculture sector. Unprecedented floods this year had wreaked havoc not only with human beings and livestock but also affected agriculture sector badly.

Therefore, the agri scientists should accelerate their efforts for early rehabilitation of agriculture and livestock sectors in flood-hit areas, he added. Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ansas Sarwar Qureshi, Director ORIC Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, acting Dean Agriculture Dr Jalal Arif, deans Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr Sarfraz Hassan, Dr Qamar Bilal, Dr Tariq Javaid, Dr Muhammad Irshad; Dr Haq Nawaz, Dr Abdul Rasheed and others spoke on the occasion.