Agri scientists urged to enhance efforts to address issue of decreasing soil fertility

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has urged the agricultural scientists to enhance their efforts to address the issue of soil health which is waning due to soil erosion, loss of organic matter and nutrition depletion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has urged the agricultural scientists to enhance their efforts to address the issue of soil health which is waning due to soil erosion, loss of organic matter and nutrition depletion.

He was addressing the inaugural session of 19th International Soil Congress of Sciences themed soil health and sustainable development goals at Iqbal Auditorium that was jointly arranged by UAF and Soil Science Society of Pakistan.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that issue of decreasing soil fertility has become a matter of grave concern and poses a threat of food insecurity. "We are polluting our soil with our own hands", he said urging agricultural scientists to enhance their efforts at the national level. He said that country needs a serious intervention to combat environmental, soil and water degradation with proper remediation.

He stressed upon the need to save soil as the situation was worsening.

Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) UAF/ President SSSP Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said that the environment deterioration has made disaster for the planet and its people. Each additional degree of environmental damage adds to the miseries of the people. He called for managing soil, promoting the one health concept and use the latest environmental friendly tools for a better tomorrow.

He said that they are making all possible efforts to improve the soil health in the country on scientific bases with the help of tangible research work and other methods.

Dr Rathan Lal from The Ohio State University said that it is the need of the hour to reduce the chemicals, improve water quality, promote a bio circular economy.