Agri scientists urged to ensure food security

(@FahadShabbir)

Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan urged the agri scientists to enhance their role and ensure food security as the country was facing severe challenges of low productivity, water scarcity and lack of mechanization

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan urged the agri scientists to enhance their role and ensure food security as the country was facing severe challenges of low productivity, water scarcity and lack of mechanization.

Addressing the faculty members at annual function of the Staff Club & Academic Staff Association at Staff Club UAF, he said that UAF was striving hard to address the agricultural issues at national level.

He also said that the university had paced up an outreach program to provide solutions for agriculture issues in addition to disseminate latest technologies at farm level.

In last month, UAF scientists had visited China and signed MoUs with different Chinese counterparts to work jointly for uplift of agriculture in addition to learn from each other's experiences, he added.

He said that on 14th August, he was bestowed with Hilal-e-Imtiaz that was an honor for the UAF community who worked hard for development of the country with education and research activities.

Former Vice Chancellor Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Dr Khalid Mehmood Khan, Vice Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof Dr Sajjad Ahmad Khan and MNSUA Multan Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali also urged the agriculture scientists to expedite the efforts to increase per acre yield.

They also lauded the hard work and wisdom of Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan for his services in the area of education, research and agriculture development.

They said that Dr Iqrar A Khan always worked for strengthening the institution and it was his wisdom that UAF was ranked among top 100 universities of the world.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Agriculture Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Dean Food Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Social Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mushtaq, Dean Sciences Prof Dr Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti, Dean Animal Husbandry Prof Dr Qamar Bilal, Dean Veterinary Sciences Prof Dr Farzana Rizwi, Dean Agricultural Engineering & Technology Prof. Dr. Muhammad Azam Khan, Principal Officer PRP Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jaffar Jaskani, Director External Linkages Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saqib, ASA President Dr Riaz Virk, Staff Club Vice President Prof Dr Amer Jameel, Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas, Director Students Affairs Dr Nadeem Abbas, Principal Officer ECD Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Chairman Rural Sociology Dr Izhar Ahmad Khan, Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Director Graduate Studies Dr Faisal Awan, Dr Khalid Bashir, Rana Amir and other notables also attended the function.