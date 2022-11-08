UrduPoint.com

Agri Scientists Urged To Take Measure For Agriculture Uplift

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Agri scientists urged to take measure for agriculture uplift

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Iqrar Ahmad Khan has urged the agriculture scientists to take measures for uplift of agriculture on war-footing by keeping in view climate changes which is posing serious threats to agriculture sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Iqrar Ahmad Khan has urged the agriculture scientists to take measures for uplift of agriculture on war-footing by keeping in view climate changes which is posing serious threats to agriculture sector.

Addressing the opening session of International Conference on "Impacts of Climate Change and its Sustainable Solutions" organized by the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences UAF here on Tuesday, he said that due to rapidly changing weather conditions and increase in global temperature, the developing countries like Pakistan are facing excessive impacts and experiencing massive floods that wreaked havoc this year.

He said that the grain of wheat remained small due unsuitable weather last year. Consequently, per acre production was severely affected in Pakistan.

Recently he got the opportunity to visit various areas in connection with the wheat enhancement campaign across Punjab, Dr Iqrar said, adding that he was surprised to know that a significant difference was witnessed in crop growth in Hafizabad and Narowal as the farmers completed 80 percent crop harvesting in Hafizabad against only 20% of Narowal.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that this international conference would help in finding a way forward to solve environmental pollution and other problems because agri scientists across the globe will join it for coordinated efforts to solve important issues like climate change and global temperature rise.

American scientist Prof Dr. Rattan Lal, through video link, said that sustainable agriculture and fertility of cultivated lands are a real challenge for agriculture scientists. However, he urged the scientists to focus on innovation thereby to increase agri productivity.

French scientist Dr. Cornelia Rumpel talked about important issues such as land analysis and precision in developing countries and said that the effective and proportional use of fertilizers is very important for environment.

Director Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences UAF Prof Dr. Ghulam Murtaza said that Pakistan is most affected by climate changes. Therefore, practical steps on solid basis are imperative to save agriculture sector from ill-impacts of climate changes as well as flood devastation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Punjab Flood Agriculture Visit Agri Hafizabad Narowal From Wheat University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Chief Justice of Pakistan recommends regularisatio ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan recommends regularisation of three Islamabad High Cour ..

3 minutes ago
 28 criminals held, contraband seized

28 criminals held, contraband seized

3 minutes ago
 Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to ..

Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to work

3 minutes ago
 Seminar demands increase in graphic health warning ..

Seminar demands increase in graphic health warnings on cigarette packs

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to provide wheat seeds to farmers ..

Balochistan govt to provide wheat seeds to farmers

6 minutes ago
 China's Aerospace Giant Signs $6.9Bln Worth of Dea ..

China's Aerospace Giant Signs $6.9Bln Worth of Deals During Airshow China 2022 - ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.