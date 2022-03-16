UrduPoint.com

Agri Secretary Urges Scientists To Expedite Efforts For Increasing Production

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Agri secretary urges scientists to expedite efforts for increasing production

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani has said that the agricultural scientists should expedite their efforts to increase per acre production and ensure food security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani has said that the agricultural scientists should expedite their efforts to increase per acre production and ensure food security.

He along with Akhuwat Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib and UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan visited the UAF nutrition and food exhibition, agriculture expo and fancy birds show which are the part of ongoing spring festival celebrations.

He said that Faisalabad has a prominent position in the field of agricultural sciences. He said that adoption of modern trends in agriculture is a prerequisite for the development of the country and ensure the food for the ever-increasing population.

He said that UAF spring festival has provided an opportunity for farmers, locals, policy makers and other stakeholders to sit together and formulate strategies for solving the problems facing agriculture sector. He said that the agricultural scientists of this city have given immense contributions for the development of agriculture and said that he expects their enhanced role in tackling the challenges facing agriculture.

He lauded the initiatives of UAF for the development of the agriculture sector.

Dr Amjad Saqib said that teachers are the real heroes who work hard to hone the skills of the students enabling them to serve the nation and the country. He said that everyone has to play his role to serve the humanity. He stressed upon the need to help those who want to do something but due to financial constraints, they can't fulfill their dreams.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said, "Our yield per acre is very low due to traditional method of farming community." He said that the production of a progressive farmer is double that of an ordinary farmer and if the common farmer also adopts modern trends, the increase in production would usher in a bright chapter of agricultural prosperity.

Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal said that the festival provides an ample opportunity to researchers, industry and farming community to work together for uplift of the sector.

Dr Fawad Ahmad said that fancy bird shows are the permanent feature of the UAF festivals to promote the sector.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Agriculture Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West In ..

England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West Indies

3 minutes ago
 Pilot killed after trainer jet crashes in Italy

Pilot killed after trainer jet crashes in Italy

3 minutes ago
 IHRA continues inspections of healthcare establish ..

IHRA continues inspections of healthcare establishments in ICT

3 minutes ago
 Declining trend in corona cases reported: Dr Faisa ..

Declining trend in corona cases reported: Dr Faisal

6 minutes ago
 10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 More than 30 parliamentarians meet Chief Minister ..

More than 30 parliamentarians meet Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>