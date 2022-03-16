Agri secretary urges scientists to expedite efforts for increasing production

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani has said that the agricultural scientists should expedite their efforts to increase per acre production and ensure food security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani has said that the agricultural scientists should expedite their efforts to increase per acre production and ensure food security.

He along with Akhuwat Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib and UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan visited the UAF nutrition and food exhibition, agriculture expo and fancy birds show which are the part of ongoing spring festival celebrations.

He said that Faisalabad has a prominent position in the field of agricultural sciences. He said that adoption of modern trends in agriculture is a prerequisite for the development of the country and ensure the food for the ever-increasing population.

He said that UAF spring festival has provided an opportunity for farmers, locals, policy makers and other stakeholders to sit together and formulate strategies for solving the problems facing agriculture sector. He said that the agricultural scientists of this city have given immense contributions for the development of agriculture and said that he expects their enhanced role in tackling the challenges facing agriculture.

He lauded the initiatives of UAF for the development of the agriculture sector.

Dr Amjad Saqib said that teachers are the real heroes who work hard to hone the skills of the students enabling them to serve the nation and the country. He said that everyone has to play his role to serve the humanity. He stressed upon the need to help those who want to do something but due to financial constraints, they can't fulfill their dreams.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said, "Our yield per acre is very low due to traditional method of farming community." He said that the production of a progressive farmer is double that of an ordinary farmer and if the common farmer also adopts modern trends, the increase in production would usher in a bright chapter of agricultural prosperity.

Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal said that the festival provides an ample opportunity to researchers, industry and farming community to work together for uplift of the sector.

Dr Fawad Ahmad said that fancy bird shows are the permanent feature of the UAF festivals to promote the sector.