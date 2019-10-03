Agri-sector badly ignored in PML-N tenure: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Thursday the previous government's malpractices in trade and agriculture sectors had badly affected the country's economy and increased the ratio of foreign debt

Talking to a private news channel he stated Prime Minister Imran Khan had one of the two options to adapt, either to continue the old practice of depending on loan solely to gain favors for his political future or investing the loan in productive areas to gain output later for the nation.

He criticized PML-N's policy to run the state affairs solely on foreign loans and for not bringing reforms in agriculture and trade, adding that 60% revenue was generated from agriculture alone but it was badly neglected in past regime, he added.