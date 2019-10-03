UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agri-sector Badly Ignored In PML-N Tenure: Ali Muhammad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:44 PM

Agri-sector badly ignored in PML-N tenure: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Thursday the previous government's malpractices in trade and agriculture sectors had badly affected the country's economy and increased the ratio of foreign debt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Thursday the previous government's malpractices in trade and agriculture sectors had badly affected the country's economy and increased the ratio of foreign debt.

Talking to a private news channel he stated Prime Minister Imran Khan had one of the two options to adapt, either to continue the old practice of depending on loan solely to gain favors for his political future or investing the loan in productive areas to gain output later for the nation.

He criticized PML-N's policy to run the state affairs solely on foreign loans and for not bringing reforms in agriculture and trade, adding that 60% revenue was generated from agriculture alone but it was badly neglected in past regime, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Agriculture From Government

Recent Stories

Provision of clean drinking water; a matter of our ..

5 minutes ago

USAID-funded Mobile App Links Skilled Youth With E ..

13 minutes ago

Curfew imposed in Baghdad after deadly protests

2 minutes ago

Reigning champion Wozniacki eases into China Open ..

2 minutes ago

UN chief hopes to maintain 'momentum' in Western S ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down 2% on US economy worrie ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.