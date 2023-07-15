Open Menu

Agri Sector Given Relief To Ensure Rural Development: Musadiq Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadiq Malik on Saturday said that a major relief was given to the agriculture sector by giving incentives on seeds and fertilizers to ensure development in rural areas.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent government has primarily focused on the stability of the economy.

To a question about elections, he said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will lead the election campaign after his arrival in Pakistan. He hoped that PML-N would win the general elections with majority votes.

He said that the Opposition parties must follow moral legitimacy as they were bound to abide by the rule of law of the country.

