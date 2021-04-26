UrduPoint.com
Agri Sector To Get Modern Revamp To Benefit Farmers, Country: PM Imran Khan

Mon 26th April 2021

Agri sector to get modern revamp to benefit farmers, country: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday terming uplift of farmers vital for prosperity said the agriculture sector would be revamped on modern lines to benefit both growers and the country.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday terming uplift of farmers vital for prosperity said the agriculture sector would be revamped on modern lines to benefit both growers and the country.

Addressing here at the distribution ceremony of first phase of Kisan Cards to provide agriculture loans for farmers, the prime minister said the step would help eradicate poverty of around five million farmers across the country.

"Giving strength to farmers mean making the country strong," he said, adding that the government was firm to bring a positive transformation in the lives of farmers.

The prime minister said he had decided to personally oversee the agriculture sector and would be getting updates on related projects every week.

"Time will tell that the reforms of agriculture sector will bring a revolution of economic prosperity," he said.

He said the technology-based Kisan Card would end discrepancy and corruption in dispensation of loans to farmers.� Imran Khan said through agriculture reforms, the government had diverted Rs 1,100 billion additional money to farmers and mentioned Rs 500 support price on wheat in two years.

He announced to increase subsidy on DAP (diammonium phosphate) from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 under Kisan Card.

