Agri sector top priority: Agri Secy

MULTAN, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::Secretary agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed said that a record uplift projects related to agriculture sector had been initiated at a cost of Rs 300 billion.

Presiding over a meeting, Secretary Agriculture said the agriculture sector was top priority of the incumbent government and for this purpose, all resources were being utilized despite economical challenges.

He said that agriculture model markets were being established across the province at a cost of Rs 21.27 billion. A sum of Rs 18.33 billion was earmarked for maintenance and concrete water courses in the province.

He said that Rs 9.31 billion had been earmarked for enhance of per acre wheat yield and 50 percent subsidy would be offered to growers on seeds and latest machinery.

He said that Rs 6.36 million were fixed for enhancing rice and sugarcane produce. He said that Rs 2 billion were being utilized for the promotion of climate smart machinery in agriculture sector.

He said that Rs 900 million were being spent for promotion of cultivation of fruits and flowers across the province. He said that work was in progress to extend the command area of small and mini dams with Rs 1.59 billion. He said that Rs 3.7 billion funds were allocated for the promotion of cultivation of oilseed crops.

He said that kisan friendly cards were being issued to growers for getting subsidy transparently.