Agri Transformation Plan To Help Enhance Yield, Reduce Consumables' Prices: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:17 PM

Agri Transformation Plan to help enhance yield, reduce consumables' prices: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the Agriculture Transformation Plan was a comprehensive strategy to enhance agriculture produce to suffice the country's food needs, besides reducing milk and meat prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the Agriculture Transformation Plan was a comprehensive strategy to enhance agriculture produce to suffice the country's food needs, besides reducing milk and meat prices.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review progress on Agri Dashboard, and the dashboard to monitor projects and agreements signed during the foreign visits, said the government was bringing transformation to enhance the agriculture yield as food security was among its priorities.

Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousuf, Special Assistant to the PM Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill and senior officers attended the meeting.

The prime minister also assured that the impediments in the implementation of the agreements signed during the foreign visits would be removed to ensure execution of the projects of national interest without any delay.

The Agri Dashboard will help the government to timely point out and avert any food crisis by providing statistics of demand and consumption of the agriculture commodities.

It will also help contain the price hike of eatables with the cooperation of provincial governments.

The prime minister directed to complete the final stages of the Agri Dashboard on priority basis within the stipulated time and make it fully operational as soon as possible.

The meeting was also briefed on the steps taken to improve the genetic diversity of livestock.

In addition, Dr Moeed Yousuf briefed the meeting about the prime minister's visits abroad and the dashboard set up to monitor the implementation of agreements reached with foreign leaders in Pakistan.

The dashboard will not only keep track of the details of the prime minister's visits, but also assist in monitoring the implementation of agreements and decisions. It will also ensure speedy implementation of agreements by removing barriers faced by ministries.

