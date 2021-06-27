'Agri Transformation Plan' to help put agriculture on modern lines, empower farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government gave a comprehensive agriculture transformation plan worth Rs 100 billion to promote agriculture on modern lines and economically empower the farmers.

Deputy Director Agriculture Information Naveed Asmat Kohloon while talking to APP on Sunday said that Rs 28 billion were being spent on farm mechanization.

He further informed that the government had also earmarked the funds of Rs 4 billion to offer subsidies on agriculture inputs adding, the subsidy will be given directly to farmers. Besides this, he said, brick-lining of water tributaries will also be ensured with a cost of Rs five billion. Following direction from the Prime Minister, the funds for the provision of interest-free loans for "Rabi and Khareef" crops have been increased from Rs 5.82 billion to Rs 7.60 billion.