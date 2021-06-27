UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Agri Transformation Plan' To Help Put Agriculture On Modern Lines, Empower Farmers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

'Agri Transformation Plan' to help put agriculture on modern lines, empower farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government gave a comprehensive agriculture transformation plan worth Rs 100 billion to promote agriculture on modern lines and economically empower the farmers.

Deputy Director Agriculture Information Naveed Asmat Kohloon while talking to APP on Sunday said that Rs 28 billion were being spent on farm mechanization.

He further informed that the government had also earmarked the funds of Rs 4 billion to offer subsidies on agriculture inputs adding, the subsidy will be given directly to farmers. Besides this, he said, brick-lining of water tributaries will also be ensured with a cost of Rs five billion. Following direction from the Prime Minister, the funds for the provision of interest-free loans for "Rabi and Khareef" crops have been increased from Rs 5.82 billion to Rs 7.60 billion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Water Agriculture Sunday From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence delegation visits Lockheed Mar ..

14 minutes ago

IHC’s subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Holding completes l ..

44 minutes ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s ‘Day Light’ Instagram ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University organises virtual 2021 UAE Grad ..

2 hours ago

SINOSURE becomes first Chinese insurer to open reg ..

2 hours ago

India exports locally-produced dragon fruit to Dub ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.