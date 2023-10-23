Open Menu

Agri University Extends Admission Date For Under Graduate, Diploma Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2023 | 05:34 PM

The Agriculture University Peshawar on Monday keeping in view the public interest, extended the date for online submission of admission forms for Under-Graduate and Diploma Programs in Agriculture University Peshawar and Ameer Muhmmad Khan Campus Mardan till October 27

A notification of the Agriculture University Peshawar said, forms for admissions and bank receipts could be downloaded from the university’s official website, www.aup.edu.pk.

It said the hard copy of duly filled forms could be submitted before October, 27 at the Directorate of Teaching, Agriculture University Peshawar.

APP/vak

