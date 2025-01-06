Open Menu

Agri University Farewells Outgoing Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The administration of the University of Agriculture Peshawar organized a simple but dignified farewell ceremony in honor of Prof (R). Dr. Muhammad Zulfiqar and Director Administration (R) Dr. Muhammad Illyas.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht attended the ceremony as the chief guest. University Registrar Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, Treasurer Dr. Abdul Salam, Director Amir Muhammad Khan Campus Mardan Dr. Muhammad Israr and Estate Officer Yasin Khan Khalil were also present on the occasion.

They congratulated Dr. Muhammad Zulfiqar and Dr. Muhammad Illyas for their excellent service. Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Jehan Bakht paid tribute to them and said that the teachers and administration of our university are very professional who have shaped the future of thousands of students. Our students are serving in various fields not only in the province but also in the entire country.

Retired employees are our best asset, they have made valuable contributions for the development and welfare of the university, and their suggestions for the development of the university will be appreciated in the future as well.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht, along with Registrar Dr. Rizwan Ahmed and Treasurer Dr. Abdul Salam also presented shields to them.

