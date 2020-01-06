UrduPoint.com
Agri University In Barikot To Be Inaugurated In Feb 2020: Fazal Hakeem

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:15 PM

A meeting in chair with Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Fazal Hakeel Khan Yousafzai regarding construction of permanent building for Agriculture University in Barikot was held here Monday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting in chair with Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Fazal Hakeel Khan Yousafzai regarding construction of permanent building for Agriculture University in Barikot was held here Monday.

The meeting besides other was attended by Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Peshawar, Bakht Jehan, Assistant Commissioner, Abbass Khan Afridi and concerned officers of agriculture department.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazal Hakeem Khan said that approval of Agri University has been accorded with the personal interest of KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

However, Agriculture University would be inaugurated in February 2020 and classes be started from Takhta Band on temporary basis, he said adding classes would be shifted to permanent university's building after completion of construction.

He said "stablishment of Agriculture University is a gift for Swat people from PTI government which was long standing demand of area dwellers" He also lauded the efforts of provincial agriculture minister Mohibullah Khan and said "griculture department is on the path of developmental with his special attention and hard work" He informed the meeting that the women university would soon be constructed for females in Town Ship Kanjoo.

Later the participants of the meeting inspected the construction site of Agriculture University to submit detailed report to KP Chief Minister over pace of construction work.

