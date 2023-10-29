Agri University Peshawar holds day long women awareness workshop

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The Directorate of Student Counseling, Placement and Human Resource Development of the University of Agriculture Peshawar, with the cooperation of Weather Vale and Informed Farmers Islamabad, organized a one-day awareness workshop on "Smart Climate Change and Women in Agriculture" for university students in the University of Agriculture Peshawar here Sunday.

Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht graced the occasion as chief guest. Registrar Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, Director Students Counseling, Placement and Human Resource Development Dr. Anwar Ali Shad, Director Quality Assurance Dr. Khurram Shehzad Saduzai, Deputy Director Planning and Development Dr. Dawood Nazim, Weather Vale representatives, Fawzia Hussain and Areba Arif, representative of informed farmer Malik Adnan and Additional Director of Pakistan Science Foundation Ghazala Ali Khan and a large number of students attended the event.

The VC said that whenever climate change occurs, agriculture was the first target and the source of livelihood for most of the women. Women have a great responsibility for agriculture, rural women, associated with agriculture, he said.

He said that climate change was happening rapidly and Pakistan was facing many problems due to climate change, including population growth, floods, droughts and extreme heat waves etc. “If climate change continues like this, the world will face a lot of problems in the future,” he added.

He emphasized the students that it was their responsibility to inform the women around them about these issues, the whole family was associated with a woman. Highlighting the importance of water, she said that she herself should act sparingly in the use of water and also educate other women about sparing and understand the importance and use of water in agriculture.

Registrar Dr. Rizwan Ahmed thanked the participants. Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht, Registrar Dr. Rizwan Ahmed and representative of Weather Vale Fawzia Hussain distributed certificates of appreciation among the participating students.

Malik Adnan, representative of informed farmers, presented the objectives of the awareness workshop and gave a lecture on the role of women in agriculture. The event was followed by a question and answer session by the students, which was highly appreciated by the students.

