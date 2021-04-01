Agri University students to get paid internship, jobs; MoU signed

Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan Thursday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Evyol Group to extend cooperation in research, technical and scientific ventures and get paid internships and jobs for students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ):Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan Thursday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Evyol Group to extend cooperation in research, technical and scientific ventures and get paid internships and jobs for students.

The MoU was signed by Director Evyol group Ghazanfar Ali and Vice Chancellor Agriculture University, Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Babar during a ceremony at the varsity.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Babar said that Agriculture University believes in the knowledge that can be practically implemented and puts efforts in producing minds that can contribute to the betterment of the society.

This MoU will help in establishing the links of students with experts of the field and will provide the chance to the students to make great careers using the knowledge they learnt in the classrooms.

The VC added that students were the main focus of the University and every effort would be made for the benefits of the students .

Director Evyol Group, Ghazanfar Ali and other staff thanked the Vice Chancellor and vowed to work on more projects with the varsity in near future.