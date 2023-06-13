Agri varsity, ANF arranges awareness seminar against drug use

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Anti-Narcotics Society of Agriculture University Peshawar in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday arranged a seminar to aware people of the perils of drug use

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Society of Agriculture University Peshawar in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday arranged a seminar to aware people of the perils of drug use.

The event was also attended by Deputy Director ANF KP, Malik Wajid Yousaf, Director of Students Counseling, Dr. Anwar Ali Shah, Director of Administration, Dr Muhammad Ilyas and a large number of students.

Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor of the varsity, Dr. Bakht Jehan urged civil society to join hands for the eradication of drugs and save the future of our youngsters. He said that the varsity has arranged various events to aware people of the perils of drugs and added that our efforts have started producing results.

He highlighted the importance of parents and family to orient children about the hazards of drug use and said that we should realize our responsibilities and must develop liaisons with authorities that are working to control the spread of drugs in society.

Deputy Director ANF KP, Malik Wajid Yousaf informed the participants about various aspects of the National Anti-Narcotics Policy 2019 and told them that the majority of addicts in our society are youngsters.

He also highlighted the efforts of ANP to clear society of drugs and stressed a joint struggle against the menace of drug use.