Agri Varsity Approves 10pc Increase In Salaries, Annual Increment For TTS Faculty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The 128th Syndicate meeting of University of Agriculture approved 10 percent increase in salaries of employees, approval of annual increments for TTS faculty and other pending matters, said a spokesman here on Sunday.

A meeting which held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht also approved appointment of chairmen in the departments of Poultry Science and Rural Sociology, preparation of lists of subject experts for the faculty and formation of Deans Committee for workload adjustment of teachers.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht congratulated all the members on successful holding of the Syndicate meeting. He appreciated role of the Higher education Commission and the provincial government for their cooperation in educational and research activities and said that the University teachers and employees should play their role in the development of the University.

Members Justice (Rtd) Ms Irshad Qaiser, Representative of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Prof. Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Representative of the Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Deputy Secretary Agriculture Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fazl Rab, Section Officer Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hammad Shah, Additional Secretary Establishment Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jamaluddin, Deputy Secretary Finance Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bashir Ahmed, Director Higher Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Syed Ishtiaq Hussain, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Rehman, Dean Faculty of Crop Protection Prof. Dr. Shah Alam Khan, Associate Professor Dr. Muhammad Fayyaz, Assistant Professor Majid Khan, Treasurer Dr. Abdul Salam, Director CNEP Ehsanullah and Director Quality Assurance Dr. Muhammad Bilal were present on the occasion.

