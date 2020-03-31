UrduPoint.com
Agricultural Activities Within Permissible Limits Allowed

Tue 31st March 2020

Agricultural activities within permissible limits allowed

The Sindh government has allowed the Agricultural Activities within the permissible limits in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh government has allowed the Agricultural Activities within the permissible limits in the province.

Agricultural activities like harvesting, thresher, tractor including auxiliary activities has been allowed, according to a notification here.

Manufacturing, transport and sale of agriculture related machinery, such as tractor and its appliances (thresher, trolleys, ploughs and other auxiliary equipments), spare parts have been permitted.

Individuals involved in these activities have to ensure adherence to the guidelines on social distancing and adopt precautionary measures against the Coronavirus while travelling, working and meeting with the people.

