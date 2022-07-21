UrduPoint.com

Agricultural Advisory Committee Meets To Discuss Various Matters

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Agricultural Advisory Committee meets to discuss various matters

A meeting of the District Agricultural Advisory Committee and District Task Force was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Agricultural Advisory Committee and District Task Force was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance and Planning Farooq Qamar while presiding over the meeting said that the landowners and farmers should know the modern agricultural sciences so that they can get better crop production.

He said that agricultural scientists should organize Farmer's Day in the areas of farmers and landowners and they should inform about the use of correct seeds, use of fertilizers, pest scouting, and other agricultural factors.

Deputy Director of Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq said that this year the target of cotton cultivation across the district is 680,800 acres.

He said that Farmer's Day is being celebrated at the tehsil level, in which information is being given to the landowners and farmers regarding obtaining better production and they are being informed about modern agricultural technology.

He said that during the year 2021, sugarcane was cultivated on an area of 52,000 acres, while the rice was cultivated on an area of 61,000 acres. He said that 22,375 farmer cards have been issued in the district. The meeting was informed about the measures taken by the Pest Warning Department.

On this occasion, Veterinarian Dr. Muhammad Asif informed about the performance of the Livestock Department and vaccination and other preventive measures to protect livestock against Lumpy Skin Disease.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Cotton

Recent Stories

Russia will 'consider' Hungary's request for more ..

Russia will 'consider' Hungary's request for more gas: Lavrov

1 minute ago
 KP Agriculture deptt completes Rs 1.3 mln project

KP Agriculture deptt completes Rs 1.3 mln project

1 minute ago
 Shaheen Afridi to miss 2nd test against Sri Lanka

Shaheen Afridi to miss 2nd test against Sri Lanka

2 minutes ago
 Jan Jamali urges intellectual people to play role ..

Jan Jamali urges intellectual people to play role for creating brotherhood

2 minutes ago
 Nepalese climber becomes first person to twice sca ..

Nepalese climber becomes first person to twice scale all above 8000m peaks

5 minutes ago
 Will Turkey attack Syria Kurds without nod from Ru ..

Will Turkey attack Syria Kurds without nod from Russia and Iran?

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.