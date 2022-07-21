Agricultural Advisory Committee meets to discuss various matters

A meeting of the District Agricultural Advisory Committee and District Task Force was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Agricultural Advisory Committee and District Task Force was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance and Planning Farooq Qamar while presiding over the meeting said that the landowners and farmers should know the modern agricultural sciences so that they can get better crop production.

He said that agricultural scientists should organize Farmer's Day in the areas of farmers and landowners and they should inform about the use of correct seeds, use of fertilizers, pest scouting, and other agricultural factors.

Deputy Director of Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq said that this year the target of cotton cultivation across the district is 680,800 acres.

He said that Farmer's Day is being celebrated at the tehsil level, in which information is being given to the landowners and farmers regarding obtaining better production and they are being informed about modern agricultural technology.

He said that during the year 2021, sugarcane was cultivated on an area of 52,000 acres, while the rice was cultivated on an area of 61,000 acres. He said that 22,375 farmer cards have been issued in the district. The meeting was informed about the measures taken by the Pest Warning Department.

On this occasion, Veterinarian Dr. Muhammad Asif informed about the performance of the Livestock Department and vaccination and other preventive measures to protect livestock against Lumpy Skin Disease.