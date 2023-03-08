Agricultural Advistory Committee meets to discuss various matters

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar has said that landowners and farmers should be apprised of agricultural sciences so that they can get better production of crops.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of the District Agricultural Advisory Committee and District Task Force Committee held in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director of Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, officers from the Department of Water Management, Department of Pest Control, Department of Irrigation, Department of Livestock, Department of Agricultural Engineering, representatives of fertilizers companies and farmers were present in the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar said that competitions should be organized between the landowners and farmers to achieve maximum production of crops. They should be informed about these competitions so that they can actively participate and make it productive.

He said that the officers of the agriculture department should raise public awareness at the village level about the maximum production of wheat, the subsidy given by the government to the farmers, and modern agricultural technology. He directed that the sale of fertilizers and agricultural medicines at fixed rates should be ensured.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq briefed about the departmental performance and said that in 2022 to 2023, fines of Rs 2.2 million were imposed along with 26 FIRs registered against those who violated the Fertilizer Control Order. He said that since February 18, 10 FIRs have been registered against the people involved in the hoarding of fertilizer, 13 shops have been sealed and 3 people have been arrested and a fine of Rs 480,000 was imposed. Moreover, 1704 bags of fertilizer were seized and sold at a fixed price.