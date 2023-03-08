UrduPoint.com

Agricultural Advistory Committee Meets To Discuss Various Matters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Agricultural Advistory Committee meets to discuss various matters

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar has said that landowners and farmers should be apprised of agricultural sciences so that they can get better production of crops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar has said that landowners and farmers should be apprised of agricultural sciences so that they can get better production of crops.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of the District Agricultural Advisory Committee and District Task Force Committee held in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director of Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, officers from the Department of Water Management, Department of Pest Control, Department of Irrigation, Department of Livestock, Department of Agricultural Engineering, representatives of fertilizers companies and farmers were present in the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar said that competitions should be organized between the landowners and farmers to achieve maximum production of crops. They should be informed about these competitions so that they can actively participate and make it productive.

He said that the officers of the agriculture department should raise public awareness at the village level about the maximum production of wheat, the subsidy given by the government to the farmers, and modern agricultural technology. He directed that the sale of fertilizers and agricultural medicines at fixed rates should be ensured.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq briefed about the departmental performance and said that in 2022 to 2023, fines of Rs 2.2 million were imposed along with 26 FIRs registered against those who violated the Fertilizer Control Order. He said that since February 18, 10 FIRs have been registered against the people involved in the hoarding of fertilizer, 13 shops have been sealed and 3 people have been arrested and a fine of Rs 480,000 was imposed. Moreover, 1704 bags of fertilizer were seized and sold at a fixed price.

Related Topics

Technology Water Agriculture Fine Sale Price February From Government Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launc ..

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launches &#039;Respite Care&#039; p ..

11 minutes ago
 Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions ..

Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions on Wednesday - Spokesman

19 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fa ..

US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fall Short - Commerce Dept.

19 minutes ago
 PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identificatio ..

PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identification of Potential Sites

20 minutes ago
 US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44 ..

US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44.6Mln in January - Commerce De ..

17 minutes ago
 Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women ..

Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women Day

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.