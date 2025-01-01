Open Menu

Agricultural Census Begins In Mardan District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The 7th Agricultural Census has officially inaugurated in district Mardan by Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir.

According to the district administration, the inauguration ceremony was held at the DC office, where District Coordinator Ibn-e-Ameen was also present.

During the ceremony, e-enumerators were provided with digital tablets pre-installed with census software.

The census aimed to collect detailed statistics on agricultural production, resources, and challenges, which would aid in policymaking and decision-making.

DC Azmatullah Wazir described the initiative as a vital step towards promoting agriculture in the region.

He instructed all relevant departments and staff to ensure complete cooperation for a transparent and efficient census process adding that the results of the census were expected to benefit not only local farmers but also contribute significantly to the overall development of the agricultural sector.

