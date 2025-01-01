Agricultural Census Begins In Mardan District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The 7th Agricultural Census has officially inaugurated in district Mardan by Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir.
According to the district administration, the inauguration ceremony was held at the DC office, where District Coordinator Ibn-e-Ameen was also present.
During the ceremony, e-enumerators were provided with digital tablets pre-installed with census software.
The census aimed to collect detailed statistics on agricultural production, resources, and challenges, which would aid in policymaking and decision-making.
DC Azmatullah Wazir described the initiative as a vital step towards promoting agriculture in the region.
He instructed all relevant departments and staff to ensure complete cooperation for a transparent and efficient census process adding that the results of the census were expected to benefit not only local farmers but also contribute significantly to the overall development of the agricultural sector.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans
Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit
Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service
Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide
UAE leaders receive New Year greetings
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM welcomes ‘Uraan Pakistan’: A visionary roadmap for sustainable development2 minutes ago
-
SDPI’s policy clinic with Oxford’s Dr. Amir Lebdioui underscores survival of the greenest2 minutes ago
-
Standing Commission of Human Rights held2 minutes ago
-
PU VC inaugurates Urban Bee Hive Mount2 minutes ago
-
Peshawar declared smoke-free in landmark ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Agricultural census begins in Mardan District2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt collects record tax revenue12 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates 7th Digital Agriculture Census12 minutes ago
-
CM welcomes 2025 with hopes for prosperity12 minutes ago
-
Punjab minister inaugurates revamped dispensary12 minutes ago
-
Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities16 minutes ago