FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has said that agricultural development is prerequisite for the country's uplift, for which agricultural scientists should develop high-yielding varieties resilient to climate change in order to increase productivity and ensure food security.

He stated this while addressing the scientists of University Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). Punjab Agriculture Minister SM Tanvir, Agriculture Secretary Punjab Nadir Chattha, Planning and Development Punjab Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahu, IG Punjab Usman Anwar and others attended the meeting.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan gave a briefing about the history of the university, ongoing educational and research projects and agricultural issues.

Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi while appreciating the role of UAF said that UAF in collaboration with Washington State University, developed new high yielding varieties of wheat which are in testing phase for the second year. It is a hallmark step, he said, adding that after fulfilling the requirement, it would reach to the farmers’ fields by next year.

He said that India had been producing soybean for the last fifteen years. But unfortunately no sufficient work has been done so far in Pakistan to promote its cultivation. He said that development of new soybeans variety by the UAF is commendable, which can help overcome its import worth billions of rupees.

He said that this year, the country has achieved bumper production of cotton and wheat. He said that the Punjab government is committed to foster a research culture across the province so that the problems faced by the industry and society can be addressed on scientific bases.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that UAF faculty and students in collaboration with the Punjab government, under wheat enhancement campaign, are reaching the farmer fields for ten days a year. They convey the recommendations of agricultural scientists to the farmers and the campaign also helps educate the students about the on-ground problems of the farming community. He said that UAF admits the students on urban-rural quota with a special focus on rural population. He said that 20 percent maize is mixed with wheat flour, it will not only help improve nutrition but also overcome the import of wheat. He said that UAF is not only recognized at the national level but also at the international level and it has developed excellent relations with international institutions. He said that USAID funded Center for Advanced Studies, Pak-Korea Nutrition Center, International Seed Testing Laboratory, Chinese Confucius Center, and D-8 Center have been established at UAF.