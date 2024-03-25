Agricultural Development Takes Priority: Muhammad Sajjad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Minister of Agriculture for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sajjad, has stated that the government is placing significant emphasis on advancing the agricultural sector.
He has directed relevant officials to expedite ongoing agricultural projects while maintaining transparency and accountability.
During a recent briefing at the district office in Karak, the Minister highlighted the government's unwavering commitment to enhancing the agricultural sector.
Acknowledging the pivotal role of agriculture in the region's economy, he underscored the need for the timely completion of development schemes across the district.
He emphasized that agricultural progress is essential for economic growth and urged officials to devise strategies that not only boost production but also address farmers' challenges through modern techniques. During his visit to various areas, including Sar Kali, Loagar Faqirabad, Abazai, and Kadokhel Dam, Minister Sajjad conducted a comprehensive assessment of water resources allocated for agriculture.
He instructed officials to ensure the efficient utilization of rainwater to optimize agricultural productivity, thereby preventing wastage and fostering increased output.
