Agricultural development vital for economic revolution: state minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :State Minister for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said on Sunday agricultural development was vital for bringing about an economic revolution in Pakistan.

Talking to APP here, he said the agriculture sector was facing various challenges including limited access to modern farming techniques, inadequate irrigation facilities, fragmented land holdings, and insufficient post-harvest storage and processing infrastructure.

He said these factors were affecting productivity and contributing to food insecurity. He said that food insecurity continued to be a significant issue in many parts of South Asia as well. On the other hand, the region had made progress in recent years in reducing poverty and improving overall food security he added.

He urged that efforts must be made at the national and international levels to address food insecurity issue in South Asia, adding that the initiatives should include promoting sustainable agricultural practices, improving irrigation and water management, enhancing infrastructure for storage and transportation, investing in rural development, strengthening social safety nets, and supporting nutrition programmes to address malnutrition.

He said that Pakistan had a rapidly growing population, which placed significant pressure on food production and availability. "As the population increases, the demand for food increases, and meeting the nutritional needs of all individuals becomes more challenging," he added.

Tasneem Qureshi said high poverty rate was a major contributor to food insecurity, not only in Pakistan but in South Asia as well, as many people in the region lacked financial resources to access an adequate and nutritious diet consistently.

He said the region was too vulnerable to climate change impacts, including erratic monsoon patterns, droughts, floods, and cyclones. These factors were resulting in crop failures, livestock losses, and disruptions in food production and distribution systems, exacerbating food insecurity, he added.