Open Menu

Agricultural Development Vital For Economic Revolution: State Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Agricultural development vital for economic revolution: state minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :State Minister for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said on Sunday agricultural development was vital for bringing about an economic revolution in Pakistan.

Talking to APP here, he said the agriculture sector was facing various challenges including limited access to modern farming techniques, inadequate irrigation facilities, fragmented land holdings, and insufficient post-harvest storage and processing infrastructure.

He said these factors were affecting productivity and contributing to food insecurity. He said that food insecurity continued to be a significant issue in many parts of South Asia as well. On the other hand, the region had made progress in recent years in reducing poverty and improving overall food security he added.

He urged that efforts must be made at the national and international levels to address food insecurity issue in South Asia, adding that the initiatives should include promoting sustainable agricultural practices, improving irrigation and water management, enhancing infrastructure for storage and transportation, investing in rural development, strengthening social safety nets, and supporting nutrition programmes to address malnutrition.

He said that Pakistan had a rapidly growing population, which placed significant pressure on food production and availability. "As the population increases, the demand for food increases, and meeting the nutritional needs of all individuals becomes more challenging," he added.

Tasneem Qureshi said high poverty rate was a major contributor to food insecurity, not only in Pakistan but in South Asia as well, as many people in the region lacked financial resources to access an adequate and nutritious diet consistently.

He said the region was too vulnerable to climate change impacts, including erratic monsoon patterns, droughts, floods, and cyclones. These factors were resulting in crop failures, livestock losses, and disruptions in food production and distribution systems, exacerbating food insecurity, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Agriculture Progress Sunday All Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

1 hour ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

2 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

4 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

5 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

6 hours ago
Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan