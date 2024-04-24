Agricultural experts stress for timely sowing of cotton

BOREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Department of Agriculture Extension arranged a 'mega farmers gathering' at Gago Mandi here to convince growers to cultivate more cotton in their fields.

Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Shahid while addressing the gathering, informed the participants about the benefits of more cotton sowing in the fields. He urged farmers to cultivate cotton in the maximum area this year, stressing that timely sowing of cotton would yield the best result.

The Agriculture Officer, Rana Tariq Hussain informed farmers about the subsidized agricultural program offered by the provincial government under its Smog Control Programme.

He encouraged farmers to take advantage of the subsidies to enhance their farming practices.

A large number of farmers along with chief guest, Khalid Mahmood Dogar, Chaudhry Khabib Yunus and others participated in the event.

Agriculture Officer Gago Mandi, Mohammad Mohsin Riaz also delivered a lecture on modern cotton production technology.