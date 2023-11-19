Agricultural innovation essential for food security, regional trade: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Speakers at the Food Security Hackathon emphasize the importance of innovation for food security and regional trade in agriculture, urging the transformation of ideas into action through the hackathon and fostering funding partnerships.

During the event, they underscored the importance of collaboration, technology, and sustainable practices to ensure food security in the country. The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), in partnership with the Canadian High Commission and the National Incubation Centre for Aerospace Technologies, orchestrated the Hackathon.

Air Commodore Dr Tauseef ur Rehman, National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP), said that NASTP has taken the initiative to introduce precision agriculture technologies in Pakistan.

The project involves a consortium of stakeholders, including the public and private sectors, with a focus on drones, supercomputing, and advanced sensors.

He highlighted the collaborative approach, involving universities, defense organizations, and private companies, to address gaps in the agriculture sector.

Leslie Scanlon, the High Commissioner of Canada in Pakistan, emphasized Canada's dedication to backing global projects, with a specific focus on Pakistan. The emphasis is on initiatives related to food security and agriculture resilience to climate change.

She emphasizes Canada's contributions to the Green Climate Fund and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, along with efforts to promote science-based policies for genetically modified agricultural products.

Overall, she expressed enthusiasm for the hackathon and encouraged innovative solutions.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of SDPI warned that Climate change is affecting the agriculture sector of Pakistan, and according to UNESCAP, Pakistan may lose more than 9% of its annual GDP due to climate change.

Extreme weather conditions will pose a serious threat to the food security of Pakistan in the future.

Trade in agriculture has also been termed important in recent research by SDPI due to the positive spillover impacts for services sub-sectors such as transport, warehousing, and retail distribution hence cementing the linkages between food security and job creation, he added.

Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director SDPI said, "To turn a winning hackathon idea into a successful startup, it's important to refine the idea, validate it, build a prototype, create a business plan, secure funding, network, and execute and iterate. This is what SDPI, Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, and the National Incubation Center for Aerospace

Technologies aim to make it easy for our youth. We also wish to forward winning ideas from the Hackathon to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research if some of the ideas can be funded through development budgets or public-private partnerships. "

Ahad Nazir, Head of the Centre for Private Sector Engagement, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) explained the hackathon's objective to address local food security challenges while exploring regional trade opportunities.

Imran Jatala, Project Director of the National Incubation Center for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT), highlighted their focus on aerospace, aviation, and deep tech. Acknowledging the significance of the hackathon in addressing Pakistan's food security challenges, he emphasized the role of technology and innovation in achieving national development.