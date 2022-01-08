Agricultural officers suspended for poor performance

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dara Ghazi Khan suspended two agricultural officers over poor performance during his visit paid at local markets here Saturday.

Liaquat Ali Chattha expressed dissatisfaction over output of Deputy Director Shukat Ali and Assistant Director of Agriculture Department Jalil-ur-Rehman, after checking godowns and shops located at Chowk Qureshi where 600 bags of urea were stockpiled illegally.

He got distributed the recovered bags among growers in his presence and ordered to the authority concerned to give them away as per need of the farmers.

Later the Commissioner held meeting with peasants and assured them to keep on even distribution of standard fertilizers across the division.

He said he was cognizant of farmers' problems and leaving no stone unturned to resolve them on priority basis.