UrduPoint.com

Agricultural Officers Suspended For Poor Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Agricultural officers suspended for poor performance

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dara Ghazi Khan suspended two agricultural officers over poor performance during his visit paid at local markets here Saturday.

Liaquat Ali Chattha expressed dissatisfaction over output of Deputy Director Shukat Ali and Assistant Director of Agriculture Department Jalil-ur-Rehman, after checking godowns and shops located at Chowk Qureshi where 600 bags of urea were stockpiled illegally.

He got distributed the recovered bags among growers in his presence and ordered to the authority concerned to give them away as per need of the farmers.

Later the Commissioner held meeting with peasants and assured them to keep on even distribution of standard fertilizers across the division.

He said he was cognizant of farmers' problems and leaving no stone unturned to resolve them on priority basis.

Related Topics

Poor Agriculture Visit Ghazi Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2022

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th January 2022

1 hour ago
 US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximu ..

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - L ..

9 hours ago
 Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthe ..

Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthen Further if Russia Does Not D ..

9 hours ago
 Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

9 hours ago
 US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Insti ..

US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.