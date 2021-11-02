UrduPoint.com

Agricultural Pesticides Dealership Training Programme In Sialkot

Agricultural pesticides dealership training programme in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Classes for issuance and renewal of agricultural pesticides dealership training programme have been started here under the Agriculture Department.

Assistant Director Pest Warning & Quality Control of Pesticides Sialkot Zulfiqar Ali Ghauri told APP that for the 15-day session, 84 candidates have submitted their files for new licences, while 69 candidates submitted their files for the licence renewal.

He said that the matriculate youths could increase their employment opportunities by acquiring the agricultural licence.

He said that in the pesticide dealers training programme, the participants were introduced to the methods of procurement and sale of pesticides, categories of pesticides and their classification, proper use of fertilizers, wheat diseases, features of pesticides stores, record maintenance, dengue mosquito identification, symptoms and prevention of fever, identification and control of locusts, corn herbs, harmful pest, diseases and their identification, procedure for sampling of pesticide and training on harmful pest diseases of paddy crop and their identification and prevention methods.

