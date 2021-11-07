UrduPoint.com

Agricultural Pesticides Dealership Training Programme In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The 15-day classes for the issuance and renewal of agricultural pesticides dealership training programme was in progress in the city under the auspices of agriculture department.

Assistant Director Pest Warning & Quality Control of Pesticides Sialkot Zulfiqar Ali Ghauri told APP here on Sunday that 84 candidates had submitted applications for new licenses and 69 candidates submitted their files for renewal of licenses during the 15-day training session.

He said that participants of the training were introduced the methods of procurement and sale of pesticides, categories of pesticides and their classification, proper use of fertilizers, wheat diseases, features of pesticides stores, record maintenance, dengue mosquito identification, symptoms and prevention of fever, identification and control of locusts, corn herbs, harmful pest, diseases and their identification,procedure for sampling of pesticide and training on harmful pest diseases of paddycrop and their identification and prevention methods.

